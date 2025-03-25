I don’t employ Ga’s, they’re too lazy – Mzbel

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Mzbel—real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah—has stirred controversy with remarks about her hiring preferences, stating that despite her strong connections to the Ga community, she would never employ someone from the tribe.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z, where the discussion centred on how Ga-Adangbes can support each other, Mzbel, who was raised in Accra Central and speaks fluent Ga, clarified that although she understands the importance of Ga people uplifting one another, her personal experiences have shaped her stance.

According to the singer, her reluctance stems from previous negative encounters with Ga employees, whom she described as unmotivated.

I acknowledge that Ga people should support each other, but I personally won’t employ a Ga because those I have worked with in the past have proven to be lazy, she asserted.

Expanding on her position, Mzbel claimed that many Ga youth lack a strong work ethic and only seek employment due to parental pressure. Once hired, she alleged, they tend to slack off until they inevitably lose their jobs.

Whenever you hire a Ga worker, they show up for a day or two and then start missing work, often citing excuses like attending a funeral or some other event, she said.

Following intense backlash from members of the Ga community on social media, Mzbel stood by her comments, refusing to apologise.

In a post, she defended her statements, criticising her detractors for focusing on her personal experiences rather than broader issues affecting Ga creatives.

I’m investing my money, time, energy, ideas, and connections into a talented Ga Dangbe artiste I recently signed to my son’s record label! Instead of supporting me, some of you are attacking me for sharing my personal experience with Ga Dangme employees.

She further challenged critics to examine how Ga musicians and cultural groups are treated within their own community.

Did you even listen to my entire conversation on Joy FM? I highlighted many positive points about Ga Dangme creatives! And by the way, how many of your favourite Ga Dangme musicians and cultural troupes were hired or invited to the extravagant birthday party recently held by a Ga Dangbe man in the heart of Gamashie?

Mzbel concluded her statement defiantly, saying: