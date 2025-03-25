‘My lyrics aren’t profane; you’re just misinterpreting them' - King Paluta claps back

Ghanaian rapper and singer King Paluta has addressed the controversy surrounding a lyric in his song Makoma, which some critics including former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey have deemed inappropriate.
Speaking on Undercover with Pulse on Pulse Ghana, the 26th TGMA Artiste of the Year nominee dismissed the criticism, explaining that the lyric in question merely expresses joy at finally obtaining something long sought after.
I think I saw a video where the senior man (Mark Okraku-Mantey) said that Makoma is profane just because I said, ‘hwɛ pɛ a mapɛ bi a manya.’ Let me break it down for you: If you’ve been searching for a rare item on the market and finally find it, you would normally say, ‘Look at what I’ve been looking for, for so long, he clarified.
King Paluta further expressed frustration over the backlash, stating,
We came to hustle, so you people should allow us to hustle. What you’re doing makes it seem like you want us to go back to the streets. What you’re doing won’t help us.
Okraku-Mantey, during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, criticised Makoma, arguing that its perceived profanity could have contributed to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections.
Do you know that the song we were playing, Sisifia, is profane? It is profane. This party has people like me, George Quaye—those of us in the music industry. Take me as an example; nobody will consult you on music. Then we take a profane song for someone like Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, look at his brand, then we, as a party, ask Dr Bawumia to dance to it, he stated.
He further criticised media houses for continuing to promote Makoma despite what he considered offensive content.
He (Paluta) used a profane word, and media houses still play that song. I have defended King Paluta’s Aseda before, but this other one (Makoma) is profane, Okraku-Mantey added
Despite Makoma becoming a nationwide hit, the song was overlooked in the nominations for the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), even after being submitted for consideration in four categories.
Following the snub, King Paluta has formally petitioned the awards board, seeking clarification on why the song was excluded from the nominations.