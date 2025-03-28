'I once sold bofrot and kerosene on the streets of La' - McDan shares his journey to wealth

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has opened up about his journey to wealth, addressing misconceptions surrounding successful individuals.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based radio station Luv FM, the founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies expressed concern over the negative perceptions many young people hold towards wealthy individuals. According to him, social media has fostered a culture of scepticism, where affluent individuals are often seen as corrupt rather than hardworking.

READ MORE: Joyce Blessing backs King Paluta for TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year but raises concerns

He revealed:

If you go on social media, people no longer believe in wealthy individuals. They assume the rich are corrupt. There is so much resentment online. People ask, 'How can you be a messenger and build an empire? How can you sell kerosene and become successful?' I once sold bofrot and kerosene on the streets of La.

McDan recounted his humble beginnings, selling kerosene and deep-fried doughnuts—locally known as bofrot—on the streets of La in the Greater Accra Region. He emphasised that, despite such stories seeming improbable, many people had risen to financial success through sheer determination and hard work.

To instil a strong work ethic in his son, McDan made him work as a security guard, ensuring he experienced the struggles of low-income earners. He explained that this was to help his son develop essential life lessons that would aid him in managing businesses in the future.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy confident of retaining TGMA Artiste of the Year amidst fierce competition