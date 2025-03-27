Joyce Blessing backs King Paluta for TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year but raises concerns

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has openly declared her support for King Paluta in the race for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, acknowledging his immense dedication over the past year.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Changes, the gospel star expressed her strong belief that the Kumasi-based musician truly deserves the accolade. However, she also voiced concerns that unforeseen circumstances might prevent him from winning, though she chose not to elaborate.

Everybody knows King Paluta has done well and deserves the award, but with the way things are going, we’re not sure whether he will actually receive it or not. This is Ghana; anything can happen she remarked.

Joyce Blessing, who recently released a song titled Correct featuring King Paluta, praised the rapper-turned-singer for his outstanding performance on the track.

While she remains hopeful that King Paluta will secure the award, she also supports gospel group Team Eternity Ghana (TEG) as a worthy alternative, should he miss out. She emphasised that the group has equally put in the effort to earn their nomination.

This year’s TGMA Artiste of the Year category features a strong lineup, including Kweku Smoke, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, King Promise, and Black Sherif.

Last year, King Promise was widely expected to win the title but was ultimately edged out by Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy. The 2025 edition presents yet another highly competitive contest, with many industry insiders seeing King Promise and King Paluta as the frontrunners.