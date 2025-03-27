Bishop Obinim retracts claims of secret meeting with Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The founder and general overseer of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has backtracked on his earlier claims regarding an alleged secret meeting with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Addressing his congregation during a recent church service, the controversial pastor admitted he had made erroneous statements about Anas and conceded that he had no verifiable proof of their supposed encounter.

I cannot confirm whether I truly met Anas, as I have no evidence to support my initial claims, Bishop Obinim stated.

He expressed relief that the individual he encountered had not taken advantage of him financially, thanking God that he had not been defrauded.

The pastor’s remarks follow a press statement issued by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative organisation, Tiger Eye P.I., dismissing Obinim’s assertions about the alleged meeting.

The statement also refuted claims that Anas had encouraged Bishop Obinim to take legal action against former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a widely circulated social media video, Bishop Obinim had alleged that Anas approached him through another pastor, urging him to join in filing a defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.

The pastor made these claims while reacting to news that Anas Aremeyaw Anas had been awarded $18 million in damages by a jury in the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, USA. The court ruled that the investigative journalist had been defamed by Kennedy Agyapong.