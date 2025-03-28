Stonebwoy confident of retaining TGMA Artiste of the Year amidst fierce competition

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, is optimistic about securing the prestigious title once again, despite stiff competition from King Promise, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, King Paluta, and Team Eternity Ghana.

The Artiste of the Year category is awarded to the artiste(s) deemed by the Academy, Board, and the general public to have had the greatest audience appeal and popularity during the year under review. Nominees must have released a hit single, EP, or album and rank among those with the highest number of nominations.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Monday, 24 March, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group (BMG), asserted that Stonebwoy has set himself apart from the competition through his exceptional achievements.

Considering the category’s definition, which prioritises audience appeal and nominations, no one in this category surpasses Stonebwoy, she stated.

She further emphasised his dominance, noting that three of his major hits—Psalm 23, Ekelebe, and Jiggle and Whine—from his Up and Runnin' album have secured nominations in multiple TGMA categories.

This is a feat that no other artiste within the calendar year can claim, she added.

She also highlighted the international success of Stonebwoy’s 13-track album, which features Wyclef Jean, Spice, Odumodublvck, Ginton IR Sais, Duncan Mighty, and Amaria BB. The project has gained significant traction not only in Ghana but also in the Caribbean and globally.

Furthermore, Stonebwoy received eight nominations, making him the most nominated artiste at this year’s TGMA. None of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category surpasses that record, she affirmed.

She also praised his strong street credibility, pointing out that his concerts are consistently sold out, not just in Ghana but internationally, as demonstrated by his recent UK tour.

Ms Boateng dismissed claims that Stonebwoy should step aside to allow younger artistes to take the award.

The award is based on merit, and industry players must not be influenced by the fan-driven argument that he has already won it twice, she argued.

She further defended his dominance, stating:

Stonebwoy’s brand is built on hard work and consistency. His unwavering dedication has made him the people's favourite performer and Ghana’s biggest musical export. We should not undermine consistency simply to reward new entrants into the category.

READ MORE: Joyce Blessing backs King Paluta for TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year but raises concerns

Stonebwoy, acknowledging the competitive nature of the category, congratulated his fellow nominees and encouraged a culture of healthy rivalry in the music industry.

Following his highly successful Up and Runnin’ concert in London, where he filled the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, he expressed gratitude to Live Nation for their role in making the event a success.