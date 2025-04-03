Prophesying death doesn’t make you powerful – Sonnie Badu to prophets

Renowned gospel musician Sonnie Badu has urged prophets to desist from making predictions about people’s deaths, emphasising that such actions align them with prophets of doom rather than messengers of hope.

In a Facebook post today, the Baba hitmaker stressed that prophecy should be life-affirming and redemptive, rather than instilling fear by foretelling tragic events. According to him, the role of a prophet is to uplift and encourage, not to spread doom and despair. He challenged prophets to exercise wisdom when delivering their revelations.

Prophesying someone’s death does not make one powerful, as there is always redemption when a revelation is given, he stated

Badu’s comments come in response to recent prophecies predicting the death of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang following news of her ill health.

A statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Saturday, 29 March, indicated that the Vice President had been flown abroad for further medical care based on expert recommendations. This followed her admission to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Saturday after she experienced a sudden illness during her official duties on Friday, 28 March 2025.

Since her hospitalisation, several videos have surfaced online featuring prophets making declarations about her fate—an act that Sonnie Badu has strongly condemned.

In his post, he wrote:

I have seen, in recent times, prophets lose family members, and when you see how devastated and broken they were, you would understand that losing a family member is no joke

Dear major and minor prophets, there is something called the word of wisdom, which simply means that whatever you see, you should speak with wisdom. Prophesying someone’s death does not make you powerful; rather, it makes you a prophet of doom. And I can tell you for free—once there is revelation, then there is redemption. Revelation without redemption is not God speaking.

I plead with all prophets, both major and minor, to apply wisdom because the people you mention have family members, and such prophecies bring fear. As you grow, you mature in the things of God.

Concluding his message, Sonnie Badu extended his well wishes to Vice President Opoku-Agyemang, encouraging her to prioritise her health.