6 cities in Ghana where you can still make it in life apart from Accra

While Accra is widely recognised as Ghana’s economic hub, several other cities across the country present significant opportunities for business, investment, and personal growth.

Whether in agriculture, tourism, education, or real estate, these locations are increasingly becoming attractive destinations for those seeking success.

Below are six cities in Ghana, apart from Accra, where one can build a prosperous future.

1. Kumasi (Ashanti Region)

Often referred to as Ghana’s cultural capital, Kumasi combines historical significance with modern economic opportunities. As the heart of the Ashanti Kingdom, the city hosts the famous Kejetia Market, one of the largest open-air markets in West Africa, making it a key centre for trade and commerce.

Additionally, Kumasi is home to the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), offering educational and research opportunities. With a thriving business environment, entrepreneurs in retail, hospitality, and real estate can tap into Kumasi’s ever-expanding market.

2. Takoradi (Western Region)

Takoradi, often called Ghana’s oil and gas hub, has seen substantial economic growth, particularly in the energy sector. The city’s coastal location has also facilitated developments in logistics, real estate, and tourism.

With an expanding port and improved infrastructure, Takoradi presents opportunities for businesses involved in import and export, hospitality, and eco-tourism. The region’s scenic beaches and resorts continue to attract both domestic and international visitors, creating further investment potential.

3. Tamale (Northern Region)

Tamale, the largest city in northern Ghana, is rapidly becoming a major commercial and administrative centre. While agriculture remains a key driver of the economy—especially in cotton, shea butter, and maize production—there is increasing investment in education, healthcare, and technology.

The presence of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has contributed to an expanding knowledge-based economy. Tamale’s role as a regional trade hub makes it an attractive location for businesses in construction, food processing, and retail.

4. Cape Coast (Central Region)

A city rich in history and natural beauty, Cape Coast is an important centre for both tourism and education. Home to the UNESCO-listed Cape Coast Castle, the city draws visitors from around the world, making it a prime destination for cultural tourism.

Cape Coast also boasts a strong educational sector, with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) creating opportunities in student accommodation, retail, and other service-oriented businesses. Its tranquil beaches further enhance its appeal for hospitality investments.

5. Sunyani (Bono Region)

Located in Ghana’s middle belt, Sunyani is a fast-growing administrative and commercial hub. The region’s economy is primarily based on agriculture, with cocoa, cassava, and maize playing key roles. However, Sunyani is diversifying into sectors such as real estate, tourism, and small business development.

With a strategic central location, Sunyani serves as an excellent base for distribution businesses. As infrastructure improves and the local economy grows, it is becoming a hotspot for new ventures, especially in retail and real estate.

6. Ho (Volta Region)

Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, is an emerging business destination with significant untapped potential. The region is known for its fertile agricultural land, supporting the cultivation of yams, cassava, and plantains. Agro-processing businesses in Ho are flourishing, providing entrepreneurs with numerous opportunities.

Eco-tourism is another promising sector, with attractions such as Wli Waterfalls and the Volta River drawing adventure seekers. Additionally, the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) creates avenues for investments in healthcare, education, and related services. As Ho continues to develop, it presents immense prospects for businesses focused on tourism, retail, and artisanal products.

Conclusion