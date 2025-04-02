Popular influencer arrested over video of alleged sexual act involving her and dog

A Florida-based social media influencer, who frequently referred to herself as a "dog mum", has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with her Chihuahua and recording the acts on video.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Logan Guminski, 27, admitted to the acts and was taken into custody.

In an official statement, the MCSO confirmed the arrest:

Last Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Jordyn Batts arrested 27-year-old Logan Guminski for Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and Filming Sexual Activity Involving an Animal.

Investigators revealed that Batts received an anonymous tip indicating that Guminski had posted an explicit video featuring a dog on Instagram. Upon further investigation, detectives uncovered multiple images and videos of her engaging in the alleged acts. They confirmed that the individual in the footage was indeed Guminski.

Detective Batts, alongside fellow investigator Annemarie Larocque, questioned Guminski on 21 March. Reports indicate that she described herself as a "content creator" who produces and sells sexually explicit images and videos online.

Police officials stated:

She admitted to creating and sharing the video with another social media user, who had specifically requested it and paid $500.

Authorities further alleged that Guminski confessed to having engaged in similar acts with another dog. Evidence of these incidents was reportedly discovered on her mobile phone.

Following the investigation, Guminski was arrested and transported to Marion County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office later shared footage of her arrest in a statement published on Facebook.

According to The New York Post, she was detained on 22 March and later released on a $10,000 bond. Court records indicate that she is scheduled to appear in court on 22 April.

Guminski’s Instagram account, which was still active at the time of reporting, contains multiple posts about her dogs. One of her videos features an interactive filter designed to "predict" a person’s ideal partner. In the clip, a text overlay reads, "Show what your man looks like," before displaying an image of a dog.