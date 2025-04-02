Ghanaian celebrities rally behind Cina Soul after she was body-shamed on live TV

Ghanaian musicians and celebrities have come to the defence of singer Cina Soul after actor Big Akwes and Max Morning Show host Akosua Takyiwaa criticised her outfit on live television.

During the morning broadcast on 31 March 2025, Akosua Takyiwaa raised concerns about Cina Soul’s attire in a promotional video for her newly released album. Expressing her disappointment, she attributed the singer’s choice of clothing to social media influences.

Big Akwes sparks controversy

Big Akwes, who was a guest on the show, strongly criticised the Unstoppable singer’s outfit in her dance video, making harsh remarks about her appearance.

Let’s tell her that she is fooling. Cina Soul, you are fooling. If no adult close to you has told you, I want to tell you that you are fooling. You are spoiling your brand.

In a 2-minute 52-second clip, the actor severely berated Cina Soul, going as far as body-shaming her while hurling insults. His comments have since drawn widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, Cina Soul has released her highly anticipated album, Did I Lie, which has been generating significant buzz on social media. The album features collaborations with top artists, including dancehall star Stonebwoy and rapper Sarkodie, among others.

In response to the controversial remarks, several public figures, including singer Efya, rapper M.anifest, singer Sefa, and socialite Ama Burland, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn Max TV, Big Akwes, and Akosua Takyiwaa for their comments.

This is so appalling!!! 😡😡😡😡 @maxtvgh how are you allowing this on your channel?? We just celebrated Women’s Month! Why are presenters speaking in such a derogatory manner towards an amazing, beautiful, thriving female artist??? Why!!!! This is uncalled for, disrespectful, and unacceptable!!!!!!!!! No NO NO!!!!! Nooooo!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – @EFYA_Nokturnal.

It’s the woman sitting there for me, laughing while men dissect another woman’s body and career on live TV. What right do you have to sit on national television and reduce an artist’s hard work to her outfit? – @s3fa_gh

I’ve loved watching you grow in confidence. As long as you’re wearing a smile, I’m happy. No one can wear you down ❤️. – @manifestive.

