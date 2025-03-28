Here's how much your favourite Instagram celebrities earn per post

Instagram remains one of the most widely used social media platforms, serving as a crucial tool for marketers to engage with their audiences. It is also the preferred choice for influencer marketing, boasting a diverse range of influencers across various niches, with new personalities emerging daily.
Many brands and marketers have collaborated with influencers at some point, with research indicating that around 60% of brands work with at least ten influencers. Smaller influencers tend to be favoured due to their perceived authenticity and affordability. However, for companies with larger budgets aiming to reach millions with a single post, celebrities remain the most powerful option. Their immense follower bases and unrivalled influence make them ideal for brand endorsements.
Below is a list of the highest-earning celebrities and influencers on Instagram in 2024, who command substantial fees for each sponsored post.
Top 10 highest-earning Instagram celebrities in 2024
1.Cristiano Ronaldo - $3,234,000
Lionel Messi - $2,597,000
Selena Gomez - $2,558,000
Kylie Jenner - $2,386,000
Dwayne Johnson - $2,326,000
Ariana Grande - $2,264,000
Kim Kardashian - $2,176,000
Beyoncé Knowles -$1,889,000
Khloé Kardashian - $1,866,000
Justin Bieber - $1,763,000
Profiles of the highest earners
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $3,234,000
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognised athletes globally. He is the dream choice for sports brands, actively endorsing products rather than merely mentioning them in captions. One such example is his promotional post for Clear shampoo.
2. Lionel Messi
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,597,000
Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami and the national team, has worked with brands beyond the sports and fitness sector. A notable example is his collaboration with the snack brand Lay’s.
3. Selena Gomez
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,558,000
American singer and actress Selena Gomez has consistently remained one of the most followed personalities on Instagram. Unlike many celebrities, she enjoys high engagement rates, averaging 1.41% per post. She frequently promotes beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands.
4. Kylie Jenner
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,386,000
Entrepreneur and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential figures in the beauty industry. As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she charges approximately $600,000 per post and is a preferred influencer for high-end fashion and beauty brands.
5. Dwayne Johnson
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,326,000
Hollywood actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is renowned for his impressive physique, making him an ideal brand ambassador for health and fitness products. He has endorsed various brands, including bottled water companies.
6. Ariana Grande
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,264,000
Ariana Grande is an award-winning singer and actress known for chart-topping singles. With over 354 million Instagram followers, her endorsements for brands like Ulta Beauty are highly effective.
7. Kim Kardashian
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,176,000
Kim Kardashian, a media personality and entrepreneur, followed in her sister Kylie’s footsteps by launching KKW Beauty. Her Instagram presence ensures constant media attention, and she has worked with wellness brands for promotional campaigns.
8. Beyoncé Knowles
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,889,000
Globally recognised singer and actress Beyoncé was once a member of Destiny’s Child before establishing a successful solo career. She has collaborated with Adidas to promote her Ivy Park clothing line and used Instagram to promote her Netflix documentary.
9. Khloé Kardashian
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,866,000
Businesswoman and media personality Khloé Kardashian co-founded the fashion brand Good American. She also collaborates with Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand and frequently promotes products, including ZenWtr alkaline water.
10. Justin Bieber
Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,763,000
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the few musicians on this list, securing his spot due to his extensive global fan base. He is a prime choice for brands aiming to reach a vast audience, including apparel companies.
Conclusion
Influencer marketing continues to thrive, with Instagram serving as a lucrative platform for celebrities and brands alike. While smaller influencers offer authenticity, A-list celebrities provide unparalleled reach and influence. Companies looking to maximise their exposure should carefully select influencers based on their audience, engagement rates, and brand alignment.