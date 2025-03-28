Here's how much your favourite Instagram celebrities earn per post

Instagram remains one of the most widely used social media platforms, serving as a crucial tool for marketers to engage with their audiences. It is also the preferred choice for influencer marketing, boasting a diverse range of influencers across various niches, with new personalities emerging daily.

Many brands and marketers have collaborated with influencers at some point, with research indicating that around 60% of brands work with at least ten influencers. Smaller influencers tend to be favoured due to their perceived authenticity and affordability. However, for companies with larger budgets aiming to reach millions with a single post, celebrities remain the most powerful option. Their immense follower bases and unrivalled influence make them ideal for brand endorsements.

Below is a list of the highest-earning celebrities and influencers on Instagram in 2024, who command substantial fees for each sponsored post.

Top 10 highest-earning Instagram celebrities in 2024

1.Cristiano Ronaldo - $3,234,000

Lionel Messi - $2,597,000

Selena Gomez - $2,558,000

Kylie Jenner - $2,386,000

Dwayne Johnson - $2,326,000

Ariana Grande - $2,264,000

Kim Kardashian - $2,176,000

Beyoncé Knowles -$1,889,000

Khloé Kardashian - $1,866,000

Justin Bieber - $1,763,000

Profiles of the highest earners

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $3,234,000

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognised athletes globally. He is the dream choice for sports brands, actively endorsing products rather than merely mentioning them in captions. One such example is his promotional post for Clear shampoo.

2. Lionel Messi

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,597,000

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami and the national team, has worked with brands beyond the sports and fitness sector. A notable example is his collaboration with the snack brand Lay’s.

3. Selena Gomez

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,558,000

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has consistently remained one of the most followed personalities on Instagram. Unlike many celebrities, she enjoys high engagement rates, averaging 1.41% per post. She frequently promotes beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands.

4. Kylie Jenner

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,386,000

Entrepreneur and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential figures in the beauty industry. As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she charges approximately $600,000 per post and is a preferred influencer for high-end fashion and beauty brands.

5. Dwayne Johnson

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,326,000

Hollywood actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is renowned for his impressive physique, making him an ideal brand ambassador for health and fitness products. He has endorsed various brands, including bottled water companies.

6. Ariana Grande

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,264,000

Ariana Grande is an award-winning singer and actress known for chart-topping singles. With over 354 million Instagram followers, her endorsements for brands like Ulta Beauty are highly effective.

7. Kim Kardashian

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $2,176,000

Kim Kardashian, a media personality and entrepreneur, followed in her sister Kylie’s footsteps by launching KKW Beauty. Her Instagram presence ensures constant media attention, and she has worked with wellness brands for promotional campaigns.

8. Beyoncé Knowles

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,889,000

Globally recognised singer and actress Beyoncé was once a member of Destiny’s Child before establishing a successful solo career. She has collaborated with Adidas to promote her Ivy Park clothing line and used Instagram to promote her Netflix documentary.

9. Khloé Kardashian

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,866,000

Businesswoman and media personality Khloé Kardashian co-founded the fashion brand Good American. She also collaborates with Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand and frequently promotes products, including ZenWtr alkaline water.

10. Justin Bieber

Estimated Earnings Per Post: $1,763,000

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the few musicians on this list, securing his spot due to his extensive global fan base. He is a prime choice for brands aiming to reach a vast audience, including apparel companies.

Conclusion