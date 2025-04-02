Ghanaians drag Agya Koo for complaining about bad roads

Kumawood actor Agya Koo has come under criticism on social media after releasing a video urging authorities to repair a road.

In the viral footage shared on 1 April 2025, Agya Koo, whose real name is Kofi Adu, called on the government to utilise the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) to address safety concerns on the Akyem Adubease Road.

He noted that although the road itself remains in good condition, overgrown vegetation and sand heaps along its edges have significantly reduced its width, creating hazards for motorists.

Public reaction and political allegations

Despite his concerns, his appeal has sparked criticism, with many social media users questioning his timing. Critics highlighted that Agya Koo, a well-known supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), had remained silent about the road’s poor state while his preferred party was in power.

They questioned why he was only now speaking up under the new government.

Nungua Burnaboy said; "When his party was in power, we didn’t see any video of him, but now he’s turned into an activist… Well, the road needs fixing though. Hopefully, with his influence, the right people will take action."

Agama Lizard added; "See this one who was fighting for campaign money a few months ago All of a sudden turn patriotic citizen!! The road problem start in 2025 ? Koo nie !!!"

Leo CULU Moh INT Miami said; "Where was he some years ago fo( nyinaaa maame tw3" .