On the payroll already? – King Paluta questions influencers' loyalty in TGMA race

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has expressed concerns over the shifting support of certain social media influencers who initially championed his bid for the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year title but have now thrown their weight behind another contender.

I’ve seen one guy who was supporting me heavily. Even last week... Every time Paluta for AOTY. Yesterday, I checked, and he now says I don’t deserve the award anymore. Every Twitter influencer on the payroll already? Lol Ghana Music, wake up! (in Wendy Shay’s voice), he wrote

Bro, I’m not mad at you at all. Even me, if they bring me the money, I’d take it. Do your job bro, he added

His remarks quickly gained traction online, sparking debate among music fans and industry observers. While some sympathised with his perspective, others criticised him for calling out the influencer publicly.

The 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year category features a formidable lineup, including Kweku Smoke, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, King Promise, and Black Sherif. With such a strong field of nominees, speculation remains high regarding the final outcome.