'Your days are numbered' - Ghana army vows to crush Bawku armed groups

Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of Army Staff, has issued a strong caution to individuals fueling the ongoing conflict in Bawku, emphasizing that attacks on civilians or security personnel will be met with decisive military action.

During a press briefing following his operational tour of the restive Upper East Region town on Wednesday, Maj Gen Gbetanu declared the military's unwavering resolve to confront violent elements destabilizing the area.

I'll serve a word of caution to all, especially those fomenting the trouble in Bawku, that their days are getting numbered. Any attack on innocent civilians or any military personnel will be considered as an act of extremism and will be met with the deliberate full strength and resolve of our forces

The Army Chief warned there would be "no safe haven" for perpetrators of violence, affirming the Armed Forces' commitment to pursuing and prosecuting all armed actors involved in the conflict.

We will pursue every individual involved. And justice will be served

Maj Gen Gbetanu made a direct appeal to Bawku's youth, urging them to embrace peace:

Lay down your arms, return to the path of peace. Your future does not lie in bloodshed but in building, learning, and growing your country.

Earlier, the Army Chief engaged with the Kusaug Traditional Council, stressing the critical role of traditional leaders in restoring calm. He called for collaborative efforts to restrain confrontational youth behavior and foster mutual respect between communities and security forces.