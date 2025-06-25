Jack Alolome says he joined NDC after receiving GH¢20K for a brief performance in 2016

Ace Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jacob Kwaw, popularly known as Jack Alolome, has opened up about the personal experience that led him to switch political allegiance from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on 23 June 2025, the singer, who was raised in a household of staunch NPP supporters, recounted how a disappointing encounter with the NPP caused him to reassess his loyalty.

Alolome revealed that he once abandoned his own scheduled performance in Breman Asikuma to support an NPP programme at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, following a request by NPP figure Sam Pyne.

There was an NPP programme at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, for which Sam Pyne asked me to perform. I had to stop my own programme at Breman Asikuma. We came and gave a great performance

According to him, he was introduced by Lord Inusah and even created an impromptu campaign song during the event. However, when it came time for payment, no one claimed responsibility.

Whoever I called for payment referred me to someone else. We were never paid

Later that year, Alolome said he was invited by NDC Member of Parliament Kofi Buah to perform at a campaign rally. Despite technical difficulties that forced him to sing a cappella for five minutes, the appreciation he received left a lasting impression.

Later, when I returned to my hotel, they came to thank me for gracing the occasion. When I checked the money they had left for me, it was GH¢20,000, back in 2016. I placed it on my bed, took a picture, and sent it to my family, telling them this party was better and that we should be with them instead

Alolome clarified that his switch to the NDC was not driven by financial greed but by the respect and gratitude shown by the party.

It wasn’t about the money. It was about how I was treated. They respected my work and honoured their word, unlike the NPP

Since then, the gospel musician has openly supported the NDC and its leader, former President John Dramani Mahama, stating that he believes the party genuinely values people’s contributions.