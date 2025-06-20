'Allow others to play lead roles in your movies' - Big Akwes slams Lil Win's 'selfishness'

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has called on fellow Kumawood star Lil Win to diversify the pool of talent he selects for lead roles in his films.

In a recently published video, Big Akwes criticised Lil Win for what he described as a selfish casting strategy. According to him, Lil Win’s habit of casting himself as the central character in nearly all his movies limits their creative potential.

In the movie, you played the role of the president. Meanwhile, the president’s role doesn’t suit you. There was someone who would fit better in that role, but he will never consider the person

,Big Akwes stated, referencing a past project to support his point.

He also made mention of Lil Win’s upcoming biopic The Last African Hero, centred on Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré..

In the trailer, you can see that he’s in almost all the scenes. He wants to do it all. Doing that can make people get bored with the movie. We need to tell him the truth

Meanwhile, Lil Win recently issued a warning to Ghanaian television stations, forbidding them from broadcasting his movies without proper authorisation. In a video shared online, the actor voiced frustration over the widespread airing of his films without payment for broadcasting rights.