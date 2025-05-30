Lil Win halts Ibrahim Traoré biopic after masked men invade film set

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has encountered a significant setback during the production of his upcoming film, The Last African Hero — a biographical movie based on Burkina Faso’s current Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday, 29 May 2025, the comic actor announced that filming had been abruptly halted following a chaotic incident on set. According to Lil Win, the owner of the property being used as a filming location also demanded they cease production after the unfortunate turn of events.

The actor recounted that a group of unidentified, masked men arrived at the filming location on multiple motorbikes during the afternoon and aggressively confronted the cast and crew, ordering them to stop the shoot.

Lil Win explained that the masked intruders accused him and his team of continuing production despite "multiple warnings from certain leaders" to abandon the project. He further alleged that the men were displeased with him for publicly exposing supposed attempts by some leaders to bribe him into stopping the film.

Lil Win stated:

They stormed the set because they claimed we ignored their warnings and continued filming, which they had seen on social media,

He went on to reveal that a scuffle broke out during the confrontation, leading to considerable damage to the house in which they were filming.

He added that the masked men fled the scene swiftly after he attempted to contact the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, to report the disturbance.

The actor also noted that the property owner was incensed upon discovering the damage and promptly ordered the production team to vacate the premises.

Despite the setback, Lil Win assured fans that enough footage had already been captured for the team to proceed with editing.

We couldn’t complete the full shoot, but we have gathered enough scenes to either complete the movie or release what we have so far on YouTube,

He also expressed gratitude that no one was injured during the confrontation, saying, "Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries, even though the situation was quite tense."