'I'm not retired; this is just the beginning' - Stay Jay denies career death claims

Ghanaian musician, William Kojo Johnson, well known as Stay Jay has said he is too young to retire from music.

They can go to sleep. My career is very much active. I’ve learned, I’ve grown, and I’m now more prepared than ever to embrace and face the world,

The Tema-based artiste is making waves once again, this time with a lively new Amapiano single titled Baajo—a high-energy track that marks both a fresh chapter and a bold return.

Baajo, which means “come and dance” in Ga, is more than a comeback—it’s a vibrant celebration of rhythm, community and cultural pride. With this release, Stay Jay merges the infectious pulse of Amapiano with his trademark Twi Pop sound, creating a distinctly Ghanaian version of the popular genre that resonates across borders.

Produced by SkyBeatz and released earlier this month, the track runs two minutes and 48 seconds, seamlessly blending log drums, emotive melodies and joyful chants that encourage listeners to dance.

Sharing what inspired the track, Stay Jay recalled a joyous gathering with friends:

I was at a gathering with friends, and the energy was just beautiful. Everyone was dancing, laughing and living in the moment. That feeling of connection—that’s what I wanted to bottle up and share with the world

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa claims powerful figures are pressuring her to settle case with Empress Gifty

Whether you're at a beach party, a roadside bar or dancing in your room, Baajo is crafted to lift moods and spark joy,

He revealed plans to release an EP to showcase his range and re-establish his presence in the industry.

I’m in the process of putting together an EP that showcases a variety of sounds and themes, and I’m really excited about how it’s shaping up and also about dropping my two-pack albums

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian entertainers who have survived deadly road crashes