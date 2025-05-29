Marriage is not for everyone – Uncle Ebo Whyte challenges social pressure to wed

Celebrated playwright and motivational speaker Uncle Ebo Whyte has offered candid advice to individuals who feel pressured to marry simply to conform to societal expectations.
In a video shared on his official Instagram account, the renowned author — who has been married for 42 years — questioned long-standing beliefs surrounding the purpose of marriage and encouraged young people to resist societal pressure.
When asked about the relevance of marriage today, he stated:
There was a time when everybody needed to marry. That time has changed. There was a time when there was a purpose for marriage. That time has changed. There was a time when we needed to marry. That time has changed. It’s not now.
Drawing on biblical references, he quoted the Apostle Paul, saying:
He who marries does well. He who does not marry does even better.
Uncle Ebo also addressed common arguments that frame marriage as essential for procreation and companionship. He noted that modern conversations around population control have changed how society views the need for marriage.
Because now we are saying there are too many people. Let’s control the population. Then there’s the issue of companionship. I’ve been married for 42 years. Companionship
He went on to caution against romanticised notions of marriage, describing it as a demanding relationship that requires far more than just affection.
Marriage is not given to everybody. Not everybody needs to marry. Not everybody will marry. Marriage is not a magic wand. It may not deliver half of what you expect. So if you do choose to marry, do so because you’ve found someone with whom you genuinely want to build a life, not because society says you must
In closing, Uncle Ebo Whyte reminded his audience that a person’s worth is not tied to their marital status.