Shatta Wale brags about his alleged role in reducing crime rate in Ghana

Self-styled Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has asserted that he has played a vital role in curbing crime and fostering peace in Ghanaian society.

In a Facebook post published on 27 May 2025, the controversial artiste highlighted his impact on youth behaviour, insisting that his influence has steered many young people away from crime.

If it wasn’t for Shatta Wale, the crime rate in Ghana would be out of control

Shatta Wale credited his transformation and efforts to the mentorship of his “Godfathers” and his personal sacrifices, which he believes have inspired countless young people to pursue better, lawful lives.

He drew a bold comparison between himself and the country’s law enforcement agencies, stating: “We don’t support crime; we fight and eliminate it just like the Police do.”

Addressing his critics, the outspoken performer claimed his messages are often misinterpreted. “Many of you keep missing the point when Shatta speaks, and that’s because you’ve been in the dark for too long, lol,” he added.

The artist, known for his bold statements and loyal fanbase, continues to position himself not only as a musician but also as a social influencer aiming to bring change to the streets.

