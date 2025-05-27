Top 6 hardest-hitting beef songs in the history of Ghanaian music

Beef? In the world of music, it can best be described as a lyrical joust — artistes trading sharp jabs over blazing beats. For fans, it's an exhilarating spectacle, keeping them glued as musicians dig deep for punchlines aimed at knocking out their rivals. These clashes often go beyond diss tracks, spilling into dramatic music videos, stage antics, and sometimes even entire albums dedicated to the feud.

Globally, the most unforgettable beef remains the infamous 2Pac vs Biggie saga. Others like Jay-Z vs Nas, Kool Moe Dee vs Busy Bee, and Eminem vs The Source magazine also rocked the hip-hop world.

Ghana, too, has had its fair share of heated musical rivalries since the birth of the hiplife genre, pioneered by the “Grandpapa” Reggie Rockstone. While some feuds fizzled out peacefully, others continue to simmer.

Pulse Ghana has curated some of the hardest diss songs in the history of Ghana music.

Obrafour vs Lord Kenya

If you recall the rivalry between Obrafour and Lord Kenya, you're undoubtedly a hiplife enthusiast. Their feud began over the title “Heavyweight Champion,” which both claimed was bestowed upon them by the media. Lord Kenya initially referred to Obrafour as “Tico,” and Obrafour responded by dubbing him “Tipa” and later “Sakora.” Their diss tracks exposed each other's past, intensifying the battle.

Obrafour vs Okyeame Kwame

In more recent times, Obrafour threw lyrical fire in Kasiebo, challenging Okyeame Kwame’s claim as the "Best Rapper Alive." Joined by Guru, Obrafour targeted both Kwame and Obour. Okyeame Kwame chose not to retaliate musically, but issued a press statement outlining ten reasons why he wouldn't respond.

Asem vs R2Bees & Sarkodie

Asem went after Tema-based artistes with tracks like No More Kpayor and Fylla. R2Bees and Sarkodie returned fire with T.E.M.A and Fair Warning. Yaa Pono also jabbed Asem during a controversial rape case.

Strongman vs Medikal

This feud brought even non-rap fans to the edge of their seats. Medikal kicked things off with To Whom It May Concern, and Strongman clapped back with Don’t Try Me, resulting in one of the most lyrical battles of the decade.

M.anifest vs Sarkodie

A lyrical showdown erupted when Sarkodie dropped Bossy, prompting M.anifest’s powerful reply godMC. Sarkodie retaliated with Kanta, igniting fierce debates among fans and critics.

Eno Barony vs Sista Afia vs Freda Rhymz

Female rappers brought a new edge to lyrical beef. It began with Sista Afia’s WMT, which provoked responses from Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony. Sista Afia returned with You Got Nerves, but Eno’s Argument Done quickly stole the spotlight. Freda’s Point of Correction followed, but Eno maintained the upper hand. Medikal even waded in, insulting Eno on Twitter, describing her appearance with harsh words — a move widely criticised.

Conclusion

While many underground acts have tried to use beef as a launchpad to fame, only a few have managed to leave a lasting impression. From Lord Kenya’s lyrical blows to Eno Barony’s fiery rhymes, Ghana’s music beefs have shaped the industry and stirred fan loyalty.