Jail those who insult Mahama, Otumfuo for one year – Kwaku Manu condemns bad manners

Renowned Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the positive impact he believes the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has made since returning to power.

In a video shared on Instagram, the comic actor—currently on vacation in the United States—expressed joy over the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar. He praised the currency’s relative stability and emphasised its importance to Ghanaians, particularly those seeking to travel abroad.

One thing I want to say is that, if we put politics aside, President John Mahama is really working since he came back to power. He’s really working hard, whenever I travel abroad, I usually return to Ghana and change the dollars I earn here. Since I arrived, I’ve been closely monitoring the dollar rate.

He admitted that a stronger cedi might affect the value of his dollar savings back home, but insisted the development benefits the wider public.

Even though it might affect me when I come back, I’m happy. I’m happy because if you’re in Ghana and want to buy a ticket to China, the USA, or any other country, it used to be a struggle. Now that the dollar rate has come down, it will help many travellers, especially traders

Beyond economic issues, Kwaku Manu also urged Mahama to consider introducing a law to address the increasing trend of online insults directed at high-profile individuals.

He condemned the culture of disrespect on social media, where some Ghanaians, he argued, verbally attack national figures including the president, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and influential businessmen such as Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Ibrahim Mahama.

There should be a law in place to address this issue. Some people on social media just insult prominent personalities anyhow. These bad-mannered and untrained individuals should face a one-year jail sentence if they violate such a law

His comments sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users, with some agreeing with his stance and others questioning the practicality of such proposals in a democratic society.

chefisaac_official commented: "This is for only Badwene Ba people."

benjaminsarpongjnr added: "Hmmmm, 3y3 as3m oooo. By the way, well said boss ."

colpak87 pointed out: "But there’s a law already. All you need is to get evidence and proceed to court."

c.a_5126 wrote: "I have been saying this and I’m happy you have louded it."