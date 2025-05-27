Beeztrap KOTM snubs Tema and Accra, crowns Kumasi Ghana’s No.1 music talent hub

2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) ‘New Artiste of the Year’, Beeztrap KOTM, has boldly claimed that Kumasi is Ghana’s leading city when it comes to producing musical talent.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo, the Fly Girl hitmaker responded to the ongoing debate over which Ghanaian city has produced the most artistes. While cities like Accra and Tema have often been cited, Beeztrap insisted that Kumasi—popularly known as Oseikrom—stands unmatched.

According to Beeztrap, Kumasi has long been at the heart of Ghana’s music evolution, serving as a breeding ground for some of the country’s most iconic and influential acts across generations.

If we take a deep look back in time, during Daddy Lumba’s era, it was Kumasi. In Sarkodie’s time, and even during Okyeame Kwame’s time, Kumasi was the place

He further noted that the city continues to dominate the scene today, especially with the emergence of the Asakaa movement and a new wave of artists pushing boundaries and gaining national recognition.

Right now, the music is in Kumasi, and all the boys are in Kumasi. We have Oseikrom Sikani, Asakaa, King Paluta, Amerado, Strongman, and a whole lot of others

Beeztrap concluded by affirming Kumasi’s dominance:

If we’re being honest, Kumasi has produced more artistes than any other region