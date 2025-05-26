5 global hit songs you didn't know were made by Ghanaians

Ghana’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of creativity and rhythm, shaping everything from highlife and hiplife to Afrobeats and gospel. While many Ghanaian musicians have earned acclaim locally, some have quietly achieved global recognition—without everyone realising their Ghanaian roots.

In this piece, we highlight some of the most popular songs—both in Ghana and beyond—that were created, written, or performed by Ghanaian talents you may not have known about.

1. Moliy - Shake it to the max

Moliy is no stranger to making waves, but her latest hit, Shake It To The Max, has taken on a life of its own. After taking a hiatus, the Ghanaian artist returned back in full force with what would become her biggest solo hit yet. It all started with a simple TikTok: Moliy surrounded by family and friends, swaying their hips in sync with the song’s hypnotic bounce. The clip instantly went viral soundtracking viral dance trends, flooding For You pages, and racking up millions of views. It caught the attention of dancehall heavyweights, Shenseea and Skillibeng who have hopped on the official remix.

2. Amaarae - Sad Girls luv money

Many remember this song for its catchy hook and vibe, but the woman behind the hit, Amarae, is a Ghanaian-British artist. Sad Girlz Luv Money" is a song by Ghanaian-American singers Amaarae and Moliy, released as a single in 2020 from Amaarae's debut album The Angel You Don't Know. It achieved viral popularity on TikTok after a remix with Colombian singer Kali Uchis was released on September 16, 2021,appearing on various international charts, including reaching number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

3. Raye - Escapism

If you’ve ever enjoyed Escapism very much, Just know that a Ghanaian is behind that track. Raye independently released her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues (2023), to critical acclaim. The album's third single, "Escapism", gained popularity in social media and became her first song to top the UK singles chart and enter the US Billboard Hot 100.

4. 'Touch It' by KiDi

“Touch It” is a fusion of Afrobeat, Afro pop, and tropical dancehall. The song was the first single released ahead of the singer’s fourth album titled, Golden Boy. Like most songs that take off on TikTok after a dance routine challenge, ”Touch It” did not disappoint. It is by far one of KiDi’s most popular songs to date.

5. 'One Leg' by Jay Hover

"One Leg" started as a dance lesson for partygoers who couldn't bust a move. After going viral on TikTok, creator Jay Hover released an accompanying song of the same name, which equally caught fire on the app..

Ghana’s influence is everywhere

While Ghanaian artists like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale are household names, the country’s musical genius often travels under the radar—whether through production, songwriting, or vocals behind international hits.