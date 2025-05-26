Ghanaian musician causes stir after arriving on stage on a stretcher from an ambulance

Tamale-based musician Abdulrahim Abdullah, popularly known as Israhim, has sparked widespread attention and debate following a dramatic and unconventional entrance to his highly anticipated Back In White concert.

The event, held on Saturday, 24 May 2025, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, drew thousands of music lovers from across the Northern Region. The spectacle featured numerous homegrown acts including Maccasio, Don Ziggy, Ruff Guy, Wiz Child, Ricch Kid, and Firdaus De Baddest Boy, all of whom took turns thrilling the crowd.

In a viral TikTok video circulating on social media, Israhim was seen arriving in a hospital ambulance, leaving fans shocked and intrigued. The vehicle pulled up near the stage under tight security, with police officers and team members escorting the performer.

READ MORE: Nigerian actor hospitalised after colleague kicks him in chest during film shoot

Dressed entirely in white, Israhim was strapped to a stretcher like an injured patient. Surrounded by men clad in military-style gear and medical uniforms, he was gently carried from the ambulance towards the stage, leaving fans to wonder what might unfold next.

As he was unfastened from the stretcher, Israhim slowly rose to perform a soulful rendition of one of his popular songs. The crowd erupted into cheers, singing along passionately in what became an emotional and unforgettable moment.

The dramatic entry seemed symbolic and theatrical — perhaps a reflection of rebirth or resilience

The bold move has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Israhim’s showmanship while others questioned the necessity of such theatrics. Nevertheless, fans familiar with Northern Ghana’s music scene noted that such dramatic performances are part of a broader tradition of artistic flair and grandeur.

On 26 October 2024, Tamale-based superstar Fancy Gadam made similar headlines during his Gadam Nation Concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. He amazed audiences by descending over the stage while suspended in mid-air, thrilling over 4,000 fans in a stunt that was both daring and unforgettable.

Ghanaians online remain divided over Israhim’s entrance. While some found it “too extra”, others applauded the young artiste for pushing creative boundaries in live performance.

Israhim is making Northern music unforgettable, this is next-level showbiz. Love or hate it, he got our attention.