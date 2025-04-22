10 unforgettable sports moments with Pope Francis that show his love for the game

Pope Francis may wear the white cassock of the Vatican, but his heart beats with the rhythm of the football pitch.

Long before he became the leader of the Catholic Church, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a die-hard football fan with a lifelong love for Argentina’s San Lorenzo.

But beyond fandom, Pope Francis has used sports as a powerful tool for peace, unity, and inspiration.

From blessing teams and meeting legends like Messi and Maradona to promoting global tournaments for peace, here are 10 unforgettable moments that prove Pope Francis was not just a man of faith but a true man of the game.

1. Lifelong devotion to San Lorenzo

Pope Francis was a passionate supporter of the Argentine football club San Lorenzo.

He cherished the sport's ability to unite people and instill values like humility and gratitude.

Despite his vow to abstain from watching television, he kept up with matches through radio and updates from the Swiss Guard.

San Lorenzo plans to honour him by naming a future stadium after him.

2. Meeting with football legends

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis met with iconic footballers, including Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

He shared light-hearted moments, such as joking with Maradona about the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

These interactions underscored his deep appreciation for the sport and its cultural significance. 

3. Kicking off World Children's Day

In May 2024, Pope Francis inaugurated the "World Children's Day" festival at Rome's Olympic Stadium by symbolically kicking off a soccer match.

Despite health challenges, he engaged with children from over 100 countries, emphasising the importance of peace and unity through sports. 

4. Accidental blessing of the New Orleans Saints

In October 2019, a tweet from Pope Francis thanking God for newly canonised saints included the hashtag "Saints", inadvertently referencing the NFL team New Orleans Saints.

Fans humorously interpreted this as a papal blessing, especially after the team's subsequent victory.

5. Advocating for sports as a path to holiness

Pope Francis often spoke about sports as a metaphor for life's journey.

In meetings with teams like Sampdoria, he emphasised that sports teach teamwork and discipline and can be a pathway to maturity and holiness.

6. Promoting peace through the 'Match for Peace'

The Pope supported the "Match for Peace", an event bringing together international football stars to promote unity.

He praised participants for sowing seeds of peace in a world often marked by conflict.

7. Engaging with the Italian Basketball Federation

In May 2021, Pope Francis described basketball as "a sport that lifts you up to the heavens".

He encouraged athletes to use the sport to inspire youth and promote values like perseverance and teamwork.

8. Emphasising sports as a school of life

Addressing members of the Italian Sports Centre, Pope Francis highlighted that sports teach essential life skills, including respect for rules, self-control, and the importance of working within limits to achieve goals.

9. Meeting with Celta de Vigo Football Club

In July 2023, the Pope met with Spain's Celta de Vigo football club, commending them on their centenary.

He spoke about sports as an opportunity to rediscover values like self-sacrifice, teamwork, and fraternity.

10. Supporting amateur sports and youth development

Pope Francis consistently advocated for amateur sports, emphasising their role in youth development.