Actor Fred Amugi brags about his cooking skills, says no woman can starve him

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has confidently stated that no woman can ever cause him to go hungry, attributing this to his exceptional culinary skills.

Appearing on GTV's Breakfast Show, he revealed that his signature dish is okro stew, which he distinctively prepares using coconut oil instead of the traditional palm oil. In his household, this stew is often served with rice, showcasing his versatility in meal pairings.

Fred Amugi humorously offered to cook for the show's host, Kafui Dey, assuring him that he would not doubt his cooking abilities or suspect that a woman had prepared the meal.

Amugi's passion for cooking began in his childhood. At the age of nine, his mother would assign him cooking duties for specific weeks, while on other days, he would observe her, learning valuable culinary skills. His expertise extends beyond okro stew; he also mentioned his ability to pound and turn fufu independently, demonstrating his proficiency in traditional Ghanaian cuisine.

He recalled his father's words: "What the girls can do, you should be able to do too," a lesson that has greatly influenced him.

