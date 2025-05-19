6 common Ghanaian foods that can make you gain excessive weight

Ghanaian cuisine is celebrated for its rich flavours and cultural significance. However, certain traditional dishes, when consumed frequently or in large portions, can contribute to excessive weight gain.

Understanding the nutritional content and preparation methods of these foods is essential for making informed dietary choices.

Here are five Ghanaian meals that can make you gain too much weight;

1. Waakye with Multiple Sides

Waakye, a beloved dish of rice and beans, becomes particularly calorie-rich when accompanied by sides such as fried plantain, spaghetti, boiled eggs, fried fish, and shito.

While each component is delicious, the combination can result in a high-calorie meal. Regularly consuming such hearty portions without balancing with physical activity may lead to weight gain.

2. Fufu with Palm Nut or Groundnut Soup

Fufu, made from cassava and plantain, is often paired with rich soups like palm nut or groundnut soup.

These soups are typically prepared with generous amounts of palm oil and meats, increasing their fat and calorie content. Consuming large servings, especially without ample physical activity, can contribute to weight gain.

3. Kelewele (Spicy Fried Plantains) and Groundnuts

Kelewele, spicy fried plantains, is a popular snack often enjoyed with groundnuts. Both components are calorie-dense—fried plantains absorb oil during cooking, and groundnuts are high in fats.

Frequent consumption, particularly in the evenings, can lead to an increased calorie intake.

4. Kenkey with Fried Fish and Pepper Sauce

Kenkey, a fermented maize dough, is commonly served with fried fish and pepper sauce. While kenkey provides carbohydrates, pairing it with fried fish adds significant fat content.

Large portions, especially when consumed late in the day, may contribute to weight gain.

5. Bofrot (Fried Dough Balls)

Bofrot, also known as puff-puff, is a deep-fried dough snack made from flour and sugar. Its preparation method results in a high-calorie, high-fat treat.

Regular indulgence without balancing with physical activity can lead to weight gain.

ALSO READ: 5 health complications you can develop from having anal sex

6. Omotuo (Rice Balls) with Groundnut Soup

Omotuo, or rice balls, are often served with groundnut soup. The combination of starchy rice and rich, oily soup can be calorie-intensive. Frequent consumption, particularly in large portions, may contribute to weight gain.

Tips for Balanced Consumption:

Portion Control: Be mindful of serving sizes to avoid excessive calorie intake.

Cooking Methods: Opt for grilling or boiling instead of frying to reduce fat content.

Balanced Diet: Incorporate a variety of foods, including vegetables and lean proteins, to ensure nutritional balance.

Physical Activity: Engage in regular exercise to help manage weight effectively.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons you should celibate for the rest 2025