Clean Girl Aesthetic: 6 simple steps to achieve the trending natural, glowy look

The "Clean Girl" aesthetic has become a defining trend among Gen Z, epitomising a minimalist yet polished approach to beauty and lifestyle. Characterised by dewy skin, sleek hairstyles, and understated fashion choices, this aesthetic champions the 'less is more' philosophy.

It's not merely about appearance but also about projecting an image of effortless elegance and self-care. The trend has gained significant traction on platforms like TikTok, where users showcase their interpretations of the look, often highlighting routines that promote wellness and simplicity.

1. Prioritise Skincare for a Natural Glow

The foundation of the clean girl aesthetic is radiant, healthy skin. To achieve this:

Cleanse: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove impurities without stripping your skin's natural moisture.

Exfoliate: Incorporate gentle exfoliation 1–2 times per week using chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs to promote cell turnover.

Hydrate: Apply a hydrating toner or essence, followed by a serum rich in hyaluronic acid to maintain a plump complexion.

Moisturise: Opt for lightweight, hydrating moisturisers containing ceramides to maintain a plump complexion.

Sun Protection: Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily to protect against premature ageing and skin damage.

Regular exfoliation and hydration are key to achieving that coveted dewy glow.

2. Embrace Minimalist Makeup

The clean girl look emphasises enhancing your natural features with minimal makeup:

Base: Use a tinted moisturiser or BB cream for light coverage that evens out skin tone while letting your natural skin shine through.

Concealer: Apply an illuminating concealer to brighten under the eyes and cover any blemishes.

Blush & Highlight: Apply a cream blush to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush, and add a subtle highlighter to the high points of your face for a dewy glow.

Eyes & Brows: Opt for neutral eyeshadows or skip them altogether. Define your brows with a clear or tinted brow gel to keep them looking groomed yet natural.

Lips: Choose a clear or lightly tinted lip gloss or balm to keep lips looking hydrated and fresh.

This approach enhances your features without masking them.

3. Opt for Sleek and Simple Hairstyles

Hair plays a significant role in the clean girl aesthetic:

Styles: Go for sleek buns, low ponytails, or natural waves. These styles are easy to achieve and exude elegance.

Maintenance: Use hair products like smoothing serums or hair sleek sticks to tame flyaways and add shine. Regular trims and scalp care can also keep your hair looking healthy and polished.

Sleek hairstyles contribute to the overall polished vibe of the clean girl look.

4. Curate a Neutral and Timeless Wardrobe

Your clothing choices should reflect simplicity and sophistication:

Colours: Stick to neutral tones like white, beige, black, and grey. These colours are versatile and create a cohesive look.

Pieces: Invest in classic wardrobe staples such as tailored blazers, well-fitted jeans, and simple tops. Matching sets can also provide an effortlessly put-together appearance.

Accessories: Choose minimalistic jewellery like dainty gold or silver pieces. Avoid overly flashy or chunky accessories to maintain the understated elegance of the aesthetic. You dont have to do to much.

A neutral wardrobe ensures versatility and timelessness in your outfits.

5. Maintain a Clean and Organised Lifestyle

The clean girl aesthetic extends beyond appearance to encompass your environment and habits:

Declutter: Keep your living space tidy and organised. A clutter-free environment promotes mental clarity and aligns with the minimalist vibe and keep neutral colours in your room.

Self-Care: Incorporate wellness practices like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and mindfulness routines to support overall well-being.

Consistency: Establish daily routines that prioritise self-care and organisation, reinforcing the clean and polished lifestyle.

A balanced lifestyle complements the clean girl aesthetic.

6. Curate Your Social Media Presence

Reflect the clean girl aesthetic on your social media by sharing candid, authentic moments. You can embrace the "quiet luxury" trend by showcasing understated elegance and simplicity in your posts.

This approach promotes authenticity and aligns with the clean girl ethos.