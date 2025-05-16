5 Ghanaian fashion designers making waves in the fashion industry

Ghana's fashion industry is experiencing a renaissance, with designers who seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair, capturing global attention.

Through the deliberate selection of fabrics, colours, patterns, and silhouettes, fashion becomes a canvas upon which stories are woven, reflecting the rich tapestry of human experience.

1. Sima Brew: The Epitome of Elegance

Sima Brew has carved a niche in haute couture, renowned for her meticulously handcrafted gowns that exude femininity and sophistication. Her designs often feature customizable beading, detachable necklines, and innovative corsetry, ensuring each piece offers a perfect fit.

Drawing inspiration from nature and traditional oriental embroidery, Sima's creations are a testament to her commitment to quality and timeless elegance. Beyond design, she invests in the future of fashion through the Sima Brew Fashion Business Faculty, nurturing the next generation of designers.

2. Christie Brown: Bridging Heritage and Modernity

Founded by Aisha Ayensu in 2008, Christie Brown stands as a beacon of Ghanaian luxury fashion. The brand masterfully intertwines traditional African aesthetics with contemporary design, producing pieces that resonate globally.

From winning the Emerging Designer of the Year at Arise Africa Fashion Week to showcasing at Paris Fashion Week and the Victoria and Albert Museum's 'Africa Fashion' exhibition, Christie Brown's accolades are numerous. Notably, international icons like Beyoncé have donned its creations, underscoring its global appeal.

3. Pistis: Celebrating Ghanaian Craftsmanship

Established in 2008 by Kabutey and Sumaiya Dzietror, Pistis Ghana has become synonymous with elegance rooted in Ghanaian tradition. The brand is celebrated for its intricate hand-beaded bridal gowns and the innovative fusion of African wax prints and Kente fabrics.

Notably, Pistis has styled Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, showcasing the brand's prominence in both fashion and political circles. Their commitment to social responsibility was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when they donated 1,000 face masks to porters in Madina.

4. BOYEDOE: Redefining Afro-Luxury

David Kusi Boye-Doe's BOYEDOE brand is at the forefront of sustainable fashion in Ghana. Known for its contemporary silhouettes crafted from upcycled materials, BOYEDOE challenges traditional fashion norms.

In 2025, the brand's innovative approach earned it a semi-finalist spot in the prestigious LVMH Prize, marking a significant milestone for Ghanaian fashion on the global stage. David's designs are a harmonious blend of African heritage and modern minimalism, appealing to a diverse audience.

5. Steve French: Artistry in Motion

Steve French brings a unique artistic lens to Ghanaian fashion. His designs, characterized by abstract patterns and vibrant colours, pay homage to traditional motifs while embracing modern aesthetics. Collaborating with local artisans, Steve ensures that his creations not only captivate visually but also support community craftsmanship. His participation in events like Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra highlights his commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion in Ghana.