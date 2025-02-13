Here's how to make your makeup stand out on Val's day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and radiate confidence, whether you’re off on a romantic date, enjoying a fun evening with friends, or simply spending some quality time with yourself. The key to feeling your best on this special day is to create a beauty look that’s fresh, glowing, and effortlessly beautiful.

From skincare to makeup and hair, here are some expert tips to help you shine on Valentine’s Day.

1. Skincare: Achieving That Radiant Glow

Flawless makeup begins with healthy, well-prepared skin. To ensure you’re looking and feeling your best, follow a skincare routine that hydrates and brightens your complexion: Double Cleanse : Start your routine with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. Follow up with a hydrating cleanser to nourish and refresh your skin, leaving it soft and clean.

Exfoliate : Gently exfoliating your skin removes dead cells, leaving your complexion smooth and glowing. Opt for an exfoliator with mild exfoliating acids like AHAs or BHAs for a fresh, radiant look. Be cautious not to over-exfoliate, as this could irritate your skin.

Hydrating Serum : Apply a hydrating serum packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturise your skin. This will help plump and smooth your complexion.

Face Mask : Treat your skin to a revitalising mask. A sheet mask or nourishing clay mask can replenish moisture and brighten your complexion. Look for one with vitamin C or peptides for an added glow.

Moisturiser & SPF: Lock in moisture with a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser. Don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from UV damage, even if you’re indoors.

2. Makeup: Creating the Perfect Valentine’s Day Look

Once your skin is prepped and glowing, it’s time to enhance your features with makeup. Whether you’re aiming for a sultry evening look or a fresh, natural glow, here are some makeup tips to ensure you look radiant all day: Flawless Base A smooth, glowing base is essential for a stunning makeup look. Start with a good primer to help your makeup last longer and create an even surface. Foundation : Choose a foundation that provides the coverage you desire. For a fresh and dewy finish, opt for a hydrating foundation. For a more matte, long-lasting effect, choose a matte formula. Blend it well to create an even, airbrushed finish.

Concealer: Use concealer to brighten dark circles or conceal blemishes. Blend it seamlessly into the skin for a natural finish.

Blush & Highlighter

To add warmth and dimension to your face, follow these easy steps: Blush : A soft pink or peach blush is perfect for adding a natural flush to your cheeks. Cream blushes work wonderfully for a dewy finish, while powder blushes provide a more matte look. Apply to the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your temples.

Highlighter: For that coveted Valentine’s Day glow, apply a subtle highlighter to the high points of your face — cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow. A champagne or rose gold shade will complement most skin tones, adding a soft, romantic radiance.

Eyes: Soft and Romantic

Your eyes are the focal point of your makeup, so make them stand out with these tips: Eyeshadow : Soft, romantic hues like peach, rose, and warm browns work beautifully for Valentine’s Day. Apply a shimmer shade to your eyelids to add some sparkle, while using matte shades in the crease for depth and definition.

Eyeliner : A classic winged liner can give your eyes a touch of drama, but if you prefer something softer, use a brown eyeliner along your upper lash line for a more subtle look. To finish, apply a little liner along the lower lash line for added definition.

Mascara: For longer, fuller lashes, use a volumising mascara. Apply a second coat to the tips of your lashes for added length and drama, or try lash extensions for a bold, fluttery look.

Lips: Kissable Pout

The perfect lip can complete your Valentine’s Day look. Choose a shade that suits your mood: Classic Red : A red lip is always a timeless choice for Valentine’s Day. Opt for a matte lipstick for a sophisticated finish, or go for a glossy red to make your pout pop.

Soft Pink or Nude : For a more understated look, soft pinks or nude shades are the perfect choice. These shades enhance your natural lip colour and are perfect for a fresh, flirty vibe. Add a gloss for extra shine and moisture.

Lip Tint: If you’re after a low-maintenance yet chic option, lip tints offer a subtle wash of colour that lasts throughout the day. They’re perfect for a day-to-night look.

3. Hair: The Finishing Touch

Your hairstyle is the final piece to complete your Valentine’s Day look. Whether you prefer something sleek or romantic, here are some hair ideas to consider: Loose Waves : Soft, effortless waves are a perfect choice for a romantic, relaxed look. Use a curling iron or straighteners to create loose curls, and finish with a light-hold hairspray to add volume and movement.

Sleek and Straight : For a more polished and sophisticated vibe, straightened hair can work wonders. Add a serum or oil to make your hair shine and appear glossy.

Romantic Updo : If you’re after something more elegant, a low messy bun or a loose braid adds a touch of glamour. Let a few pieces of hair fall softly around your face for a dreamy, delicate look.

Half-Up, Half-Down: The half-up, half-down style is timeless and flattering. You can add a pretty hair accessory, like a satin ribbon or a delicate hairpin, to elevate the look.

Set Your Makeup

Before heading out, use a setting spray to lock your makeup in place. A light mist will help keep your makeup looking fresh and glowing throughout the evening, ensuring you stay looking flawless long after the date is over.