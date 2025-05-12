10 bizarre TGMA outfits that had Ghanaians talking

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, stood as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of Ghana's music industry. Organised by Charterhouse Productions, this annual event has become a cornerstone in celebrating and honouring the achievements of Ghanaian musicians across diverse genres.

This year's ceremony was a spectacular showcase of talent, with electrifying performances from both seasoned artists and emerging stars. The event not only recognised musical excellence but also highlighted the cultural richness and creativity inherent in Ghana's music scene. Notably, King Promise emerged as the Artiste of the Year, marking a significant milestone in his career and reflecting the evolving landscape of Ghanaian music.

The red carpet at TGMA 2025 was a vibrant display of fashion, where celebrities showcased their interpretations of the event's theme. While the official theme was not explicitly stated, attendees embraced a variety of styles, blending traditional Ghanaian elements with contemporary fashion trends.

Despite the glamour, some outfits at TGMA 2025 stirred controversy for deviating from the expected dress code

Here are 5 TGMA outfits that had Ghanaians talking:

1. Okyeame Kwame

2. Gyamfiwaa - Social Media Influencer

3. Fork Boys

4. Allo Danny - Dancer

5.

@kwamevirgin9 Strictly by invitation mpo nie at the TGMA 26. ♬ original sound - Kwamevirgin9

6.

7. Elikem Kumodzi aka. The Tailor

8. Efekeyz

9. Tulenkey - Musician

10. MC Versace