TGMA 2025: 7 Grammy-worthy performances that set social media ablaze

Some performances at the recently concluded 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) left an indelible impression, offering a mix of entertainment, emotion, and artistry that had fans buzzing across social media. This year’s edition of the awards, which marked its 26th anniversary, attracted leading names from Ghana’s entertainment and creative industries to honour the very best in music.

One of the night’s major highlights was the crowning of a new Artiste of the Year, with King Promise triumphing over fan-favourite Stonebwoy, a result that stirred plenty of conversation online.

From compelling vocals and imaginative stagecraft to deeply emotional moments, several acts proved why live performances still matter. Here’s a look at the standout performances that had audiences dancing both at home and at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy delivered a performance that was both powerful and poetic. His set began with a moving spoken-word introduction by his hypeman, setting a spiritual tone. The BHIM Nation frontman then transitioned seamlessly into Send Dem, followed by a medley of his hits, ending on a high with Jejereje.

Midway through, he paid tribute to the pioneers of hiplife by inviting a member of the defunct duo 2Toff to join him in performing their classic, Yen Na Bra. His blend of nostalgia and energy turned the venue into a euphoric celebration.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

When legends take the stage, it’s always a moment—and Daughters of Glorious Jesus proved exactly why they remain icons. Clad in flowing white garments and exuding grace, they delivered pitch-perfect harmonies that stirred both heart and soul.

Their performance created an atmosphere of reflection and reverence, evoking strong feelings of nostalgia and deep emotional resonance. It was a reminder of their enduring relevance and spiritual impact.

King Promise

King Promise, newly crowned Artiste of the Year, redeemed himself with a significantly improved performance compared to the previous year. He opened his act creatively—emerging from a phone booth before transitioning to the main stage—where he performed several hits including Paris.

He also collaborated with Kwabena Kwabena on Favourite Story, a modern take on the highlife legend’s iconic song Aso. His set ended on a vibrant note with Continental, accompanied by a diverse group of dancers including Dancegod Lloyd and his DGL troupe, celebrating both Ghana and international cultures.

Fameye

Fameye brought authenticity and emotion to the TGMA stage. His set was styled like a traditional Ghanaian home, creating an intimate atmosphere. Supported by energetic dancers, his performance was both visually captivating and emotionally moving.

The Very Soon hitmaker’s setlist revolved around themes of pain, hope, and healing, with each note delivered to evoke empathy from the audience. It was storytelling at its most powerful.

KiDi

KiDi entered the stage dressed in denim, Timberland boots, and a cowboy hat—oozing confidence and charm. He offered a complete package: velvety vocals, electrifying stage presence, and a charismatic persona that fans adore.

His performance featured dynamic outfit changes, colourful lights, and backing dancers from Dancegod Lloyd’s academy, all syncing seamlessly to his rhythm. The visual flair and musical finesse of his set earned him more admirers on the night.

New Skul Artistes

The TGMA’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent was on full display as the new generation took the stage. Hosted by Kojo Manuel with DJ support from DJ Lord, the showcase featured vibrant performances from Moliy, Kojo Blakk, and OliveTheBoy.

These rising stars took full advantage of their moment in the spotlight, offering a glimpse of Ghana’s musical future with fresh sounds and confident delivery.

Maame Tiwaa

Maame Tiwaa delivered one of the most heartfelt performances of the night. Stepping in for her close friend and bandleader Yaw Sarpong, who is currently unwell, she offered a touching tribute that stirred tears and applause from the crowd.