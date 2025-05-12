Koo Fori breaks silence after release from custody over alleged $50,000 fraud case

Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, widely known as Koo Fori, has been released from police custody following his arrest on Friday, 10 May 2025, in connection with an alleged $50,000 fraud case.

In a TikTok video shared by comic actor and social media personality Nana Tornado, Koo Fori was seen at a pre-launch party for Peekak Sardine held at the premises of Accra-based broadcaster Bryt TV, where he currently serves as General Manager. The Efiewura series star appeared in high spirits, exchanging pleasantries with Tornado and finally breaking his silence regarding the controversy.

Though visibly upbeat, Koo Fori declined to offer specific details about the case, simply stating:

At the right time, we shall address the issue properly

News of his arrest first broke on Friday, 9 May 2025, after Atinka TV circulated a video showing him in handcuffs being escorted by police officers to the Accra Central Police Command.

According to multiple reports, the actor — known for his comedic portrayal of a drunkard in the popular Ghanaian series Efiewura — is accused of defrauding a Ghanaian businessman based in the United States of $50,000. The sum was reportedly solicited under the pretext of a genuine investment opportunity. Some accounts suggest the funds were intended for the purchase of a plot of land.

However, Koo Fori allegedly failed to deliver on the promise and subsequently went into hiding. The aggrieved investor, whose identity remains undisclosed, lodged a formal complaint with the police after repeated efforts to recover the funds proved futile.

Further reports indicate that Koo Fori defaulted on repayment and ignored a court summons issued by the Dansoman District Court, where he was expected to appear on 17 April 2025. His failure to comply led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

@kingnanatonardo THOSE CALLING ME AND ASKING OF @koo_fori LISTEN TO WHAT HE GOT TO SAY 🙏 ♬ original sound - King Nana Tonardo