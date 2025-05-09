Veteran actor Koo Fori escorted in handcuffs to police cells over alleged $50K scam

Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known by his stage name Koo Fori, has found himself at the centre of public scrutiny following the circulation of a video showing him in handcuffs on social media on Friday, 9 May 2025.

According to multiple reports, the actor—celebrated for his comic portrayal of a drunkard in the widely acclaimed local TV drama Efiewura—was allegedly arrested for defrauding a Ghanaian businessman based in the United States of $50,000.

In a video shared by Atinka TV, Koo Fori, who currently serves as the General Manager of Accra-based television station Bryt TV, appeared in handcuffs while being escorted by police officers to the premises of the Accra Central Police Command.

While the footage has sparked widespread speculation, it remains unclear whether the arrest was genuine or if the scene was part of a forthcoming film project. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement clarifying the circumstances.

However, police sources claim that Koo Fori received the substantial amount from the California-based victim under the pretext of a lucrative investment opportunity. He allegedly failed to deliver on the agreement and subsequently went into hiding.