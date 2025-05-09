'You should be deleted from the industry!' - Paluta slams DJ Slim over TGMA comment

Popular Ghanaian musician King Paluta has sharply criticised media personality DJ Slim over remarks suggesting that only Stonebwoy and King Promise deserve to win the coveted Artiste of the Year title at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

DJ Slim recently took to social media, arguing that artists who fail to show visible interest in the award scheme should not be considered for top honours, regardless of their achievements during the year.

I will be disappointed in the Ghana Music Awards if they give the Artiste of the Year award to anybody apart from Stonebwoy or King Promise. You can’t show less interest in the scheme and expect to be awarded. This nonsense must stop

King Paluta was quick to respond, challenging the notion that visibility or public relations efforts should determine award winners. He insisted that recognition must be based on data, hard work, and real impact, not just media presence or campaigning.

Fada! This be loose talk!! So they should award based on PR and not metrics? If someone doesn’t campaign and he deserves it, they shouldn’t give it to him?? Dem for delete you all from the industry

The rapper criticised the idea that self-promotion should outweigh merit, stressing that such thinking undermines the credibility of the music industry. According to Paluta, discrediting artists who are less vocal or reserved in their approach is unfair and short-sighted.

King Paluta is among the frontrunners for this year’s Artiste of the Year award. He is contending alongside other top performers, including Stonebwoy, King Promise, Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Kweku Smoke, and gospel group Team Eternity.

The debate sparked by the exchange between DJ Slim and King Paluta has generated significant buzz online. While many fans rallied behind Paluta's call for a merit-based approach, others echoed DJ Slim's viewpoint—particularly supporters of Stonebwoy and King Promise.

As anticipation builds for the TGMA ceremony, discussions about fairness, visibility, and artistic merit continue to shape public discourse around who truly deserves to be crowned Artiste of the Year.