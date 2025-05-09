GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa for the second time after singing for 121 hours

Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has faced another setback in her quest to claim the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon.

In an official statement shared via her Instagram page, Afua confirmed that her second attempt to earn the prestigious title was once again unsuccessful. The attempt, which took place in Kumasi in December 2024, was intended to surpass the existing record of 105 hours held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare since 2012.

Afua began her second singing marathon on 21 December 2024 at Heroes' Park, located within the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. She concluded her performance on 26 December, after singing for an impressive 121 hours and 39 minutes — well above the target duration.

However, despite the remarkable endurance feat, her application was disqualified due to breaches in the official guidelines provided by the Guinness World Records team.

Afua shared excerpts of the correspondence she received from Guinness World Records, which outlined the specific reasons for the disqualification. According to the email, she failed to comply with the stipulated rest periods during key intervals of the marathon.

At 23:25 during sequence 19, Afua reportedly took a 15-minute break, when she was only entitled to 5 minutes of rest,” the email stated. “Later, during sequence 21, she took a 105-minute break, despite having only 10 minutes of accrued rest time

These significant deviations from the approved rest-to-activity ratio resulted in the rejection of her second submission.

Despite the disappointment, Afua remained optimistic and appreciative. In her statement, she expressed gratitude to her supporters, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and several corporate organisations that backed her throughout the endeavour.

She also acknowledged the constructive feedback she received from fans and critics alike, noting the impact the journey has had on her personal and professional life.

It’s been a challenging yet rewarding journey. Exploring my potential on the Guinness World Records platform has brought about growth, discovery, and life-altering experiences

Though she has now faced two unsuccessful attempts at securing the record, Afua Asantewaa's resilience and ambition continue to inspire many. Her determination to test her limits and showcase Ghanaian talent on a global stage remains a key aspect of her public mission.