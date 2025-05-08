Ghanaian woman praises Mahama for falling food prices in viral video

A Ghanaian woman has stirred conversation on social media after a video of her dancing and praising President John Dramani Mahama went viral. In the video, she expressed delight over what she described as a noticeable drop in the prices of essential food items she frequently purchases.

She claimed that a gallon of cooking oil, which previously sold for GH¢1,000, now costs GH¢680, while a bag of rice has dropped to GH¢380. She attributed these reductions to President Mahama’s leadership and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

I used to buy cooking oil at GH¢1,000 but now it’s GH¢680. A bag of rice is now GH¢380. God bless the President,

Her remarks follow months after President Mahama was sworn into office for a second term. Since then, Ghana has witnessed several positive economic indicators, including a notable appreciation of the cedi. At the time of reporting, the Ghanaian cedi was trading at GH¢13.37 to the US dollar—a significant improvement from GH¢16.00 in December.

While some economists and political figures, including opposition MP Alex Afenyo-Markin, have offered varying explanations for the cedi’s rebound, many Ghanaians credit Mahama’s administration for the change. To them, the economic stability is a promising sign of progress under his leadership.

The video quickly gained traction online, with Ghanaians sharing a range of opinions. Some users questioned the accuracy of the woman’s claims, while others supported her and commended the President for stabilising the economy.

Here are a few social media reactions:

@19_front: “I need real market analysis 🧐. Some of our mothers can watch your face and lie.”

@Deus_autem_rex: “Imagine an American woman doing this.”

@ElyonQuequ: “That oil was 700 masa, let’s be serious.”

@Nanaadaboh: “It’s Bawumia who asked them to reduce the price. You can ask.”

@kosi_dzidefo: “The objective is to make sure the NPP stays in opposition forever, where they belong.”

@EdenNanaHazard1: “Oil price has increased from 700 to 740, so where is this coming from?”