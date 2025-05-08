Ghanaian woman praises Mahama for falling food prices in viral video

A Ghanaian woman has stirred conversation on social media after a video of her dancing and praising President John Dramani Mahama went viral. In the video, she expressed delight over what she described as a noticeable drop in the prices of essential food items she frequently purchases.
She claimed that a gallon of cooking oil, which previously sold for GH¢1,000, now costs GH¢680, while a bag of rice has dropped to GH¢380. She attributed these reductions to President Mahama’s leadership and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.
I used to buy cooking oil at GH¢1,000 but now it’s GH¢680. A bag of rice is now GH¢380. God bless the President,
Her remarks follow months after President Mahama was sworn into office for a second term. Since then, Ghana has witnessed several positive economic indicators, including a notable appreciation of the cedi. At the time of reporting, the Ghanaian cedi was trading at GH¢13.37 to the US dollar—a significant improvement from GH¢16.00 in December.
While some economists and political figures, including opposition MP Alex Afenyo-Markin, have offered varying explanations for the cedi’s rebound, many Ghanaians credit Mahama’s administration for the change. To them, the economic stability is a promising sign of progress under his leadership.
The video quickly gained traction online, with Ghanaians sharing a range of opinions. Some users questioned the accuracy of the woman’s claims, while others supported her and commended the President for stabilising the economy.
Here are a few social media reactions:
@19_front: “I need real market analysis 🧐. Some of our mothers can watch your face and lie.”
@Deus_autem_rex: “Imagine an American woman doing this.”
@ElyonQuequ: “That oil was 700 masa, let’s be serious.”
@Nanaadaboh: “It’s Bawumia who asked them to reduce the price. You can ask.”
@kosi_dzidefo: “The objective is to make sure the NPP stays in opposition forever, where they belong.”
@EdenNanaHazard1: “Oil price has increased from 700 to 740, so where is this coming from?”
Despite the mixed feedback, the woman’s video has reignited conversations around affordability, economic accountability, and political loyalty in Ghana.