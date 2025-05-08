Ghana 100% safer than London - British traveller blasts US for anti-Ghana lies (video)

A British tourist has showered praise on Ghana, calling it “one of the safest countries I’ve ever visited,” after spending time exploring various parts of the West African nation.

His remarks follow an immersive trip during which he mingled with locals, walked through city streets, and experienced life beyond the usual tourist hotspots.

According to the traveller, not only did he feel completely secure throughout his stay, but the atmosphere in Ghana was also more peaceful than in many Western cities.

Honestly, I felt safer in Ghana than I do in London

Beyond safety, he was especially impressed by the warmth and generosity of Ghanaians. “They’re incredibly hospitable—always ready to help and make you feel at home,” he added. His comments align with Ghana’s long-standing reputation as one of the friendliest nations in Africa.

However, the traveller did not hold back in criticising a recent advisory issued by the U.S. government, which listed Ghana as a “red zone” for travellers, citing concerns about crime and terrorism. He challenged the advisory, calling it “inaccurate and alarmist.”

His reflections have gone viral online, resonating with both Ghanaians and international audiences. Many have echoed his sentiments, expressing frustration over Western narratives that often portray African nations in a negative light.