AI could take over churches if Christians don’t take a stand - Sonnie Badu warns

Ghanaian gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has expressed concern over the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cautioning that unchecked technological advancement could eventually rival spiritual authority and even encroach upon the sacred spaces of worship.
In a reflective post shared on social media, the Baba hitmaker underscored the urgent need for a balance between human innovation and divine guidance.
Artificial Intelligence will contend with God, and very soon they'll say God is no longer needed
Sonnie Badu emphasised that it is crucial for people of faith—whom he described as “the sons of God”—to assume their spiritual responsibilities and actively respond to the evolving technological landscape. He believes that without spiritual intervention, AI could begin to dominate even within religious spaces.
Urging Christians to be spiritually alert and to discern the times they are living in, he stated:
If we don’t rise, soon even church temples will be taken over by AI
Drawing from biblical teachings, the gospel minister ended his message with a solemn appeal for heightened spiritual sensitivity.
He further quoted a well-known scripture often associated with prophetic warnings and spiritual awareness to buttress his point.
He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit is saying.
In his full message, Sonnie Badu wrote:
It’s always the creator and inventor that wins—not the people. In this case, what will medical doctors do? In my view, Artificial Intelligence will contend with God, and very soon they’ll say God is no longer needed. There must be a balance. The sons of God must rise and take spiritual positions that will limit the intelligence of man. If we don’t rise, soon even church temples will be taken over by AI. This is just a son of Issachar telling you the time and season we are stepping into… He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit is saying.
Sonnie Badu’s remarks reflect a growing global conversation about the role of AI in society and its potential ethical, moral, and spiritual implications. While many see AI as a tool for progress, others, like Badu, are calling for thoughtful regulation and spiritual accountability to ensure that technological advances do not overshadow the foundational role of faith and divine connection in human life.