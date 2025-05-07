Efya admits Nigerian artistes have greater financial power than Ghanaians

Ghanaian singer Efya has openly acknowledged that Ghanaian musicians do not possess the same financial muscle as their Nigerian counterparts.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Efya discussed the noticeable absence of extravagant public giveaways by Ghanaian artistes—a trend that is more common among Nigerian stars.

The discussion was sparked by Nigerian singer Davido, who recently gifted a Ghanaian fan $5,000 for promoting his track “With You,” which features Omah Lay.

Efya clarified that while Ghanaian artistes also show appreciation to their fans, they tend to do so in private rather than in public. She revealed that she has personally supported fans by paying school fees and offering gifts but admitted she has never handed out a sum as substantial as $5,000.

Most Ghanaian artistes do give their fans money, but they just don’t like to make it public. We don’t have as much money as the Nigerians to engage in such generous giveaways. Even though we stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigerian artistes in many areas, financially it’s simply not the same—I don’t mind admitting that

Efya went on to explain that the financial disparity is mainly due to Nigerian artistes being booked for larger shows globally, which means they earn significantly higher fees.

We don’t get paid the same way they do, because they are performing at much bigger events

She used the platform to call for stronger industry collaboration and support within Ghana, suggesting that greater unity could enable local artistes to reach wider audiences and earn more.