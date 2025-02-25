10 most globally recognised Ghanaian artistes currently

Ghana has long been a powerhouse of African music, producing some of the most talented and globally celebrated artistes. From Afrobeats to Dancehall, Highlife to Rap, Ghanaian musicians continue to make waves on the international stage, collaborating with global icons and performing on prestigious platforms.

According to Charts Ghana, these 10 Ghanaian artistes have gained the most international recognition, dominating airwaves and streaming platforms worldwide.

Black Sherif

Bursting onto the scene with his unique fusion of Drill, Highlife, and Hip-Hop, Black Sherif has become a global sensation. His hit song "Kwaku The Traveller" went viral internationally, topping charts across Africa and beyond. His deep lyrics, raw storytelling, and energetic performances have earned him a strong following across the globe.

Amaarae

Known for her unique sound that blends R&B, Afropop, and Alternative music, Amaarae has captured audiences worldwide. Her 2020 album "The Angel You Don’t Know" put her on the map, and her viral hit "Sad Girlz Luv Money" featuring Kali Uchis propelled her to international fame, making her one of Ghana’s biggest musical exports.

Sarkodie

A living legend in African Hip-Hop, Sarkodie is arguably the most decorated Ghanaian rapper. With numerous BET and MTV awards under his belt, he has collaborated with top international artistes like Ace Hood, E-40, and Sway. His rapid-fire Twi rap and unmatched consistency have made him a household name across the continent and beyond.

Shatta Wale

Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has long been a dominant force in African music. His collaboration with Beyoncé on "Already" from The Lion King: The Gift album solidified his status as an international superstar. His energetic performances and devoted fanbase, the Shatta Movement, keep him relevant worldwide.

King Promise

With his smooth vocals and chart-topping love songs, King Promise has built a strong international audience. His Afro-R&B and Highlife-inspired hits like "Tokyo", "CCTV", and "Slow Down" have gained millions of streams globally. He has also collaborated with global stars like Wizkid and Headie One.

Stonebwoy

One of Africa’s finest Reggae/Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy has consistently represented Ghana on the global music stage. His collaborations with Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Keri Hilson, and Davido have expanded his reach, making him a staple in international music festivals. His Grammy-recognised contributions further cement his legacy.

Fuse ODG

A pioneer in the global Afrobeats movement, Fuse ODG was one of the first Ghanaian artistes to break into mainstream UK charts with hits like "Antenna", "Dangerous Love", and "T.I.N.A". His music has helped put Afrobeats on the world map, and his advocacy for African culture continues to inspire many.

Moliy

A rising star in the alternative music scene, Moliy gained widespread recognition with her feature on Amaarae’s "Sad Girlz Luv Money". Her distinctive sound, blending Afropop and dreamy melodies, has earned her a spot among Ghana’s most globally recognised artistes.

KiDi

The "Golden Boy" of Ghanaian music, KiDi is known for his sultry vocals and romantic bangers. With international hits like "Touch It", which went viral on TikTok and gained remixes with Tyga, he has carved out a place for himself on the global Afropop stage.

Gyakie

Ghana’s "Song Bird", Gyakie, has taken the world by storm with her soulful sound. Her hit song "Forever", especially its remix featuring Omah Lay, became a massive sensation in Africa and beyond. With performances in Europe, the UK, and the US, she continues to soar internationally.