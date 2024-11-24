'I cried every 3 days under pressure to deliver hits early in my career' – Gyakie

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has shared the challenges she faced at the start of her career.
In an interview with BBC Africa, Gyakie revealed that pressure from fans and her management to release hit songs often left her in tears.
If I am pressured or shouted at, I am going to grab a tissue and cry. So, I don't like to be pressured or shouted at. At the beginning of my career, I would cry at home almost every three days because the pressure was too much. Especially when ‘Forever’ blew up. The expectations were high for me to come out with another hit song
The "Forever" hitmaker, however, stated that she has since developed resilience, having gained a better understanding of the music industry and how to handle pressure and social media negativity.
It's good when it feels like motivation, but it's different when it's different. Also, these negative criticisms that are not coming from a good place... It took me a while to not really let it get to me. But now, I could see anything about me, where the person knows what he is saying is not true. I would be like, somebody should give me some water to drink because the country is already hard
However, Gyakie has since grown stronger, learning to handle the demands of the industry and the negativity on social media.
It took me a while to not really let it get to me. But now I could see anything about me, where the person knows what he is saying is not true, I would be like, somebody should give me some water to drink because the country is already hard
Gyakie’s journey from navigating the pressures of fame to becoming one of Ghana’s most celebrated female artists is a testament to her resilience and determination. Her hit single, “Forever,” which has surpassed 150 million combined streams, remains a shining example of her undeniable talent and enduring impact on the music industry.