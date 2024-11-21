Amaarae set to become first Ghanaian artiste to perform at Coachella

American-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae, is set to perform at Coachella on April 13 and April 20, 2025.

The Angels in Tibet crooner has enjoyed a remarkable 2024, featuring performances at Denmark's Roskilde Festival and a collaboration with American rapper and actor Childish Gambino on his Bando Stone & The New World album.

She also joined him on his New World tour. Notably, in July 2024, Amaarae became the first female Ghanaian musician to surpass one billion streams across all major music streaming platforms.

In an Instagram post, Coachella announced Amaarae as part of a star-studded lineup for the 2025 edition of the prestigious music festival, which attracts a global audience.

Her performance will make her the first Ghanaian artiste to grace the Coachella stage, cementing her place in music history.

Amaarae will perform alongside global stars such as Travis Scott, Post Malone, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, South African sensation Tyla, Ty Dolla Sign, T-Pain, and Nigeria's Rema.

The 2025 Coachella Music Festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 11 to April 20. Ticket presales are scheduled to begin on Friday, November 22, 2024.