Made in Ghana - 5 Nigerian musicians whose careers took off in Ghana

Nigerian music may dominate the African music scene today, but let’s not forget the significant role Ghana played in propelling some of its biggest stars to fame.

From Accra to Kumasi, Ghanaian audiences have long been a powerful testing ground for Nigerian musicians. In fact, some of today’s top Nigerian artistes owe their meteoric rise to the love and support they received from Ghanaians early in their careers.

Mr Eazi

Take Mr Eazi, for example. The self-proclaimed pioneer of Banku music might as well add “adopted Ghanaian son” to his résumé. It was in Ghana that Mr Eazi found his footing, blending his Nigerian roots with Ghanaian highlife to create a sound that took the continent by storm. Tracks like 'Skin Tight' and 'Bankulize' became anthems not just in Nigeria but in every Ghanaian corner.

Patoranking

Then there’s Patoranking, whose reggae-dancehall vibes resonated deeply with Ghanaian audiences. Long before his name became a household one across Africa, Patoranking enjoyed strong support from Ghanaian fans who embraced his hit collaboration with Stonebwoy on 'Pull Up'. Ghana played the perfect springboard for his entry into the international scene.

Runtown

Runtown? Oh, his Mad Over You might as well be the unofficial Ghanaian anthem. The track, drenched in highlife-inspired rhythms, was a massive hit in Ghana, cementing his reputation as one of the finest exports from Nigeria.

Mayorkun

Even Mayorkun, the mayor of Lagos himself, owes a tip of the hat to Ghanaian fans who boosted his visibility with their unwavering love for songs like Mama and Che Che.

Burna Boy

And then there’s Burna Boy, the African Giant. While he’s now a global superstar, his initial breakout was fuelled significantly by Ghanaian audiences who vibed heavily with his song featuring Shatta Wale, Hosanna. Burna himself has frequently acknowledged the importance of Ghana to his journey, often calling it a second home.

The Ghana-Nigeria connection in music is undeniable, but let’s not pretend Ghanaians didn’t play a crucial role in shaping the success stories of these Nigerian superstars. Some argue that without the support of Ghanaian fans, their rise might not have been as swift or as impactful.

But here’s the controversy: with Ghanaian music sometimes overshadowed on the international stage, many are now asking if Ghanaians are too quick to champion foreign artistes over their own. Are Ghanaian fans elevating Nigerian music at the expense of local talent?