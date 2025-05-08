Shatta Wale endorses King Promise for TGMA 'Artist of the Year' amid fierce contest

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has publicly endorsed fellow musician King Promise as his pick for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year.

In a video shared online, the two artistes are seen cruising in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, with Shatta Wale confidently expressing his support for the ‘Favourite Story’ singer.

Shatta Wale declared as the camera focused on them:

That’s my artist of the year

Having narrowly missed the top prize at last year’s event, King Promise has intensified efforts to clinch the coveted Artist of the Year title this year. The ‘Terminator’ hitmaker recently appointed media personality Tilly Akua Nipaa as the official spokesperson for his campaign.

Nipaa has since been active in the media space, debating representatives of other artistes and strongly advocating for King Promise’s win.

The 2025 TGMA ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10 May 2025, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

While King Promise is seen as the frontrunner, he faces tough competition from reigning Artist of the Year Stonebwoy, rising star King Paluta, and others also vying for the honour.

