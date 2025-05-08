Adjoa Tee explains why she would rather date a scammer than a lawyer

Ghanaian social media personality Adwoa Tee has triggered widespread debate online following a startling revelation during Season 3 of the newly revamped Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast. Featuring alongside panellists such as Efia Odo, Adwoa confessed to preferring men involved in internet fraud—often referred to as “scammers” or “Yahoo boys”—over professionals like office workers or lawyers.

During the discussion, Adwoa Tee explained that her preference is rooted in the desire for emotional availability—something she believes scammers provide more readily than career-focused men.

Before I started influencing, I was doing a 9-to-5 at GSE, Sometimes the way the men act at the office... they wouldn’t get home until 9 or 10 p.m., already exhausted. That’s overtime.

She noted the challenges of sustaining relationships with men who are often too busy or unavailable due to their jobs.

When he’s at work, you can’t message him. And when you do, it takes forever for him to reply, But I like someone who spends time with me, gives me attention, and is present.

Adwoa explained that while scammers may be constantly on their phones or laptops, they are at least physically present and attentive.

Even if he’s on his laptop or phone, he’s still talking to me. At least we get time together

Efia Odo challenged Adwoa’s perspective, warning that scammers are typically habitual liars, making it difficult to trust them.

If you say you can date a scammer—these people are conditioned to lie. You wouldn’t even know when he’s telling the truth

However, Adwoa remained unshaken, responding with a controversial comparison.

Comparing a scammer to a lawyer, a scammer gives more than a lawyer

When questioned further, she cited a personal experience that turned her off from dating lawyers altogether.

I once dated a lawyer, and he was extremely stingy. Maybe that was just him, but it put me off the entire profession