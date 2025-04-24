5 Easy ways to protect your Mobile Money PIN from scammers

Mobile money has made life easier for many people in Ghana and across Africa. From sending money to paying bills, we now do almost everything on our phones.

But while it’s easy and fast, it also comes with risks, especially from scammers who are always looking for ways to steal your money.

Over the last couple of weeks, there’s been so many allegations of mobile money fraud and people raising concerns about the safety of their hard-earned money in their mobile money wallets.

Protecting your Mobile Money PIN is the first and most important step in keeping your cash safe.

Here are five simple tips to help you stay protected:

1. Always cover your PIN

When entering your PIN in public, whether at a mobile money vendor or using a shared phone, always cover your screen. You never know who might be watching. Even a quick glance is enough for someone to steal your details. Use your hand, body, or anything nearby to block the view when typing your PIN.

2. Use a strong PIN

Avoid using easy numbers like 1234, 0000, or your birth year. These are the first numbers scammers try. A strong PIN is one that is hard to guess but easy for you to remember. Try mixing numbers in a way only you understand and never repeat the same number too many times.

3. Don’t share your PIN with anyone

No matter how close you are to someone, even your best friend or a family member, do not share your PIN. Scammers often use people close to their victims to get information. If someone asks for your PIN, even if they claim to be from your mobile network, say no. Real agents will never ask for your PIN.

4. Don’t use your PIN as a reference

Sometimes people use their PIN as a reference number when sending money or writing down transactions. This is very risky. If that reference slips into the wrong hands, it could give a scammer easy access to your money. Always use a unique and random reference code.

5. Don’t write your PIN down where others can see