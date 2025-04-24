These 5 Ghanaian foods can naturally boost your mood and energy

When we think of food, we often think of satisfaction and survival — but what if the very meals we enjoy every day could also lift our spirits and keep our energy up? In Ghana, several beloved dishes, fruits and ingredients are packed with nutrients that not only nourish the body but also improve mental well-being.

Here are five Ghanaian foods that can help boost your mood and energy — naturally.

1. Kontomire (Cocoyam Leaves)

Whether served with boiled yam, plantain or rice, kontomire stew is more than just a delicious meal — it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Cocoyam leaves are rich in iron, magnesium, and vitamins A and C, all of which help combat fatigue and support clearer thinking.

Low iron levels can lead to tiredness and low mood, especially among women — making palava sauce a worthy addition to your plate.

2. Groundnuts (Peanuts)

From street-side snacks to creamy soups, groundnuts are a Ghanaian favourite. They contain healthy fats, magnesium, and tryptophan — an amino acid that helps boost serotonin, the brain’s feel-good chemical.

Snacking on roasted groundnuts (nkatie) could be just what you need when stress starts to creep in.

3. Bananas

A naturally sweet energy booster, bananas are high in potassium and vitamin B6 — both essential for the production of serotonin.

They provide a quick burst of energy, making them the perfect snack for a mid-morning lift or a pre-workout bite. Plus, they’re easy to grab on the go.

4. Millet

Often found in Hausa koko or traditional porridge, millet is one of Ghana’s hidden gems. It’s rich in magnesium, a mineral known to reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

A warm bowl of millet porridge in the morning can help calm your nerves and give you a comforting start to your day.

5. Avocados (Pears)

Creamy and versatile, avocados are full of folate, vitamin E, and healthy fats that support brain health and help balance mood. They’re also great for maintaining stable blood sugar levels — which helps keep emotional highs and lows in check. Whether sliced onto bread, eaten with kenkey, or blended into a smoothie, avocados are a delicious way to feel better.