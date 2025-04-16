10 African countries with the cheapest cost of living in 2025

As the global economy continues to shift and inflation tightens its grip on everyday life, the cost of living has become a major concern for individuals and families alike.

From soaring rent prices to the ever-increasing cost of groceries, healthcare, and transportation, many are rethinking where—and how—they live.

In 2025, the search for affordability has led a growing number of people to explore opportunities in Africa.

While major global cities like New York, London, or Tokyo have long been associated with high living costs, recent data from Numbeo shows that certain African cities are also becoming increasingly expensive.

For example, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Gaborone (Botswana), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), and Maputo (Mozambique) now rank among the most expensive cities on the continent.

However, the story is far from uniform. A number of African countries still offer remarkably low living costs without compromising on culture, natural beauty, or basic services.

According to Numbeo’s 2025 Cost of Living Index, several nations in North, West, and East Africa remain affordable havens for digital nomads, expatriates, retirees, and even locals seeking financial breathing room.

From Namibia to Lybia, these destinations combine affordability with lifestyle appeal, making them ideal for those looking to stretch their budgets further.

Whether you're planning to relocate, retire abroad, or simply travel longer for less, these ten countries might just be the affordable escape you’ve been looking for.

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025